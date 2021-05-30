Suniel Shetty, Ashoke Pandit share heartfelt posts wishing Paresh Rawal on 66th birthday

Marking the 66th birthday of veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Sunday, fellow Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit, the President of the Indian Film and Television Director' Association (IFTDA) wished him with heartfelt social media posts. Suniel took to his Twitter handle and shared a sweet birthday wish for his close friend and co-star. Sharing a throwback picture with the senior actor, Suniel penned, "A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health, and good memories."

In the photo, Suniel and Paresh could be seen posing for a selfie. Dressed in their casual wear, the actors looked dashing as ever. IFTDA President, Ashoke wished Paresh on his birthday by sharing a couple of old pictures of the actor from the time when he used to act in theatre. The shared photos of Paresh were from the time when he performed in the play 'Tokhar' and in the monochrome candid pictures, a much younger Paresh could be seen acting the play out.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend & a great actor @SirPareshRawal bhai. I will always cherish our journey since college theatre days. You r an inspiration to all of us.May you continue to shine as bright as ever. Can never forget your performance in 'Tokhar'with Shafi Inamdar." As an actor, Paresh is known for portraying comical roles on screen. Some of his well-known films include 'Hungama', 'Hera Pheri', 'Welcome', and 'OMG - Oh My God.'

On the work front, Paresh is gearing up for Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2' where he will be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. (ANI)

