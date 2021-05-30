Left Menu

Urmila Matondkar celebrates 18 years of 'Bhoot', says the film was a 'huge risk'

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Sunday celebrated 18 years of Ram Gopal Varma-directed horror movie Bhoot.The 2003 supernatural horror film, written by Varma, revolved around a married couple Ajay Devgn and Matondkar who move into a flat that is haunted.Matondkar, 47, said taking up the lead role in the film was a huge risk.

Matondkar, 47, said taking up the lead role in the film was a ''huge risk''. ''18 years of this film! It was a HUGE risk to take up this role that not many actresses would have even thought of,'' she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of a scene from the movie.

Varma and Matondkar delivered many commercial and critical hits together including -- ''Rangeela'', ''Daud'', ''Satya'' and ''Kaun''.

''Bhoot'' was a box-office hit and the actor-politician won several awards for her performance as a possessed woman.

Varma made a sequel in 2012, titled ''Bhoot Returns'', which starred actor Manisha Koirala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

