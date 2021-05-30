Left Menu

Chrissy Teigen seen all smiles amid Courtney Stodden drama

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who was recently accused of cyberbullying has been spotted for the first time since her damning behavior on social media was pushed into the spotlight.

30-05-2021
American supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who was recently accused of cyberbullying has been spotted for the first time since her damning behavior on social media was pushed into the spotlight. According to Fox News, new photos show the 35-year-old star smiling and laughing while on a FaceTime call. The exclusive photos obtained by Page Six show Teigen leaving a business meeting and walking back to her car alone with her phone in hand. In some photos, Teigen could be seen wearing a cheetah print mask to cover her nose and mouth.

The photos show Teigen out in public for the first time since Courtney Stodden revealed the wife of John Legend had bullied her on social media. "Teigen wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden told a news outlet in an interview that was published May 10.

Since Stodden's reveal, Teigen's business ventures haven't been going well. Target and Macy's dropped her cookware line, while Bloomingdale's backed out of a huge deal at the last minute. Formerly racing for the title of America's Sweetheart, Teigen has been forced to take a step back from all of her social media accounts. The last time she updated her Instagram feed was on May 11. She has also gone silent on Twitter, last tweeting an apology for her behaviour on May 12. (ANI)

