Box Office: 'A Quiet Place Part II' Sets Pandemic Record With $48 Million Debut

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, May 30 (Variety.com) - You can almost hear the collective sigh of relief from studio executives across Hollywood.

After a brutal year and change for the movie theater business, the North American box office is finally showing signs of life again. That's mostly thanks to John Krasinski's thriller "A Quiet Place Part II," which has collected $48 million between Friday and Sunday -- the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era. The Paramount Pictures film is expected to generate a massive $58 million through Memorial Day on Monday.

