Jay Cutler seeks 50 pc of Kristin Cavallari's brand in divorce: Report

American TV personality Kristin Cavallari's ex-husband and Jay Cutler's is said to be seeking half ownership of Cavallari's lifestyle company, 'Uncommon James.' Page Six quoted a report by TMZ on Saturday (local time) as they cited sources saying that the 38-year-old NFL quarterback is seeking 50 per cent ownership of the brand as it was launched during their marriage.

The 34-year-old TV star Cavallari, meanwhile, is said to believe that she doesn't owe any part of 'Uncommon James' to Cutler, alleging that she funded the business, which sells jewellery, clothing, and home goods. As reported by Page Six, Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. They have three children together: two sons -- 8-year-old Camden, 7-year-old Jaxon and 5-year-old daughter Saylor.

In May 2020, it was revealed Cavallari and Cutler had reached a joint custody agreement amid their separation. In the wake of the couple's divorce announcement, Cavallari confirmed her E! reality series, 'Very Cavallari,' would conclude after three seasons.

The show, which ran from 2018 to 2020, documented Cavallari's business ventures and her marriage to Cutler. During a 2018 episode of the series, Cavallari said of Cutler, "He thinks he owns half of this company, and he does not. That is not on our non-existent prenup."

In a 2019 instalment, where she asked Cutler to speak with employees, Cavallari stated, "Jay already thinks that he owns half of the company, so by me letting him go in, I'm potentially creating a monster." Parting ways, Cutler has supported Cavallari's business endeavours, praising the release of her cookbook, 'True Comfort,' in October 2020. (ANI)

