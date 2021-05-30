RSS affiliate to raise funds for artistes struggling during COVID pandemic

Sanskar Bharti, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has decided to raise funds to assist artistes who are facing a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also submit a memorandum to the Union government and the state governments to apprise them of the plight of the artists.

At a webinar organised by the Delhi unit of Sanskar Bharti on Sunday, participants discussed the challenges being faced by artistes amid the prevailing situation. “It was decided that we will collect funds to support artistes who have been struggling to meet ends amid the pandemic,'' general secretary of the Sanskar Bharti’s Delhi unit Rajesh Chetan told PTI.

For this, Sanskar Bharti will reach out to distinguished people as well as corporates.

“Besides, we will submit a memorandum to the Union government apprising it of the problems being faced by the artistes in the country. Our state units will submit a similar memorandum to their respective state governments,'' he said.

Many of the artistes who are associated with Sanskar Bharti have promised to contribute to the fund to be created to support artists in need, he added.

Noted folk singer Malini Awasthi said the folk artistes from cities and towns have been “the worst-hit” by the pandemic which has impacted social and economic activities.

''Financial assistance should be provided to such folk artistes as soon as possible,'' she added.

Screenwriter Advaita Kala said that people who work on a daily basis in the film industry are going through “very difficult and challenging times” with shootings being stopped amid the pandemic.

“We should give as much support as possible to the artist community,'' she said.

Theatre artiste Avtar Sahni suggested creation of an Artist Corpus Fund to provide financial support to those struggling to meet family expenses.

''Some of our artistes are now below the poverty line. But their self-respect never lets them ask others for help. So, an Artist Corpus Fund should be created to help them,'' he said.

