Entertainment News Roundup: Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert; U.S. movie theaters remove mask mandate for vaccinated people and more

U.S. movie theaters remove mask mandate for vaccinated people

Masks are no longer required at the three main movie theater chains in the United States for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to updated guidelines on Friday. AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas said on their websites that moviegoers who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks and that other social-distancing measures and cleaning protocols will remain in place.

Gavin MacLeod, star of 'Love Boat' and 'Mary Tyler Moore', dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, who played a wise-cracking news writer on the classic 1970s U.S. sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and the hospitable cruise ship captain on "The Love Boat," died on Saturday aged 90. His nephew, Mark See, confirmed his death to Variety. No cause of death was given, it said, but MacLeod's health had declined in recent months.

Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party, proposes tougher laws

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, a long-time admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has joined a pro-Kremlin party, the party said on Sunday. Seagal received a party membership card of an alliance named Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth on Saturday, a video released by the party showed. It was formed earlier this year, when three leftist parties, all of which support Putin, merged into one.

Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert - with masks and virus tests

French rock band Indochine performed at a concert venue in central Paris on Saturday before a crowd of 5,000 fans in a welcomed return to pre-pandemic life, with the exception of masks and mandatory tests. The show at the Bercy arena was part of an experiment launched by the Paris hospital authority aimed at assessing how concerts will be able to resume as France gradually ends restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis.

