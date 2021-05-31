Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson on 'Black Adam': Haven't worked so hard for a role in my entire career

He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming Jungle Cruise, is helming Black Adam.Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.The movie also features Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.Johnson is also producing the film with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo. Black Adam is scheduled for a July 29, 2022 release.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-05-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 12:57 IST
Dwayne Johnson on 'Black Adam': Haven't worked so hard for a role in my entire career
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson says playing DC anti-hero Black Adam in the much-anticipated stand-alone movie has been the most challenging task in his two-decade-long career.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor, who is currently shooting for ''Black Adam'', shared a picture of himself in a beefed up avatar from his training session.

''Big week for #BlackAdam shooting my 'champion' scenes with my shirt off and showing my body,'' Johnson wrote alongside the photo on Instagram Sunday. ''Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career,'' he said, adding he is grateful for the ''grind and support''.

''Black Adam'' is a spin-off of Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's ''Shazam!'', featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming ''Jungle Cruise'', is helming ''Black Adam''.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

The movie also features Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Johnson is also producing the film with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo. ''Black Adam'' is scheduled for a July 29, 2022 release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021