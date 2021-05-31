Left Menu

Brazilian conjures works of art from plastic bags

Srur's show "Natureza Plástica" ('Plastic Nature') will premiere in Sao Paulo in the second half of 2021. The artist has long worked to raise awareness about the environment, creating enormous installations in public spaces around Sao Paulo, often along the city's heavily polluted rivers.

31-05-2021
Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur reproduces works by renowned masters without using a drop of paint - just recycled shreds of plastic picked up from city streets and rivers. For his latest exhibition, he has copied Picasso, Van Gogh, Monet and Warhol to draw attention to pollution caused by the accumulation of plastic waste.

"These works will remain for centuries in the history of mankind, and so will the plastic that we are dumping in nature," he said in his Sao Paulo studio. Srur's show "Natureza Plástica" ('Plastic Nature') will premiere in Sao Paulo in the second half of 2021.

The artist has long worked to raise awareness about the environment, creating enormous installations in public spaces around Sao Paulo, often along the city's heavily polluted rivers. During the coronavirus pandemic, Srur's focus returned to the studio, where he swapped paint brushes for a pair of tweezers, working colored plastic through holes in a board to form images.

"Plastic dominates everything and everyone today, so in this series I create artwork that has no paint or glue, just bits of plastic bags that end up making the image you see," he said.

