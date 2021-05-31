Left Menu

Blair Underwood, Desiree DaCosta split after 27 years of marriage

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:59 IST
Actor Blair Underwood and his wife of 27 years, Desiree DaCosta, have decided to end their marriage. The 56-year-old actor and DaCosta shared a joint statement on Instagram on Sunday to announce their split. ''After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,'' the statement read.

The duo, who share sons Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, and daughter Brielle, 22, said their children will always be their priority and they will continue to co-parent.

''It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. ''We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately,'' the statement added.PTI SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

