Visva-Bharati asks music teachers to take permission before performing outside

The Visva-Bharati university authorities on Monday directed the faculty of its department of music not to take part in any cultural function outside without permission, after noticing that some of them are doing it.

In a notice to the principal of the Sangit Bhavana, the Institute of Dance, Drama and Music, the authorities said that violation of the order would invite strict action.

Advertisement

''All faculty members of Sangit Bhavana are hereby requested not to accept any request/proposal/assignment etc from any outside personnel/institution/organisation etc to perform/represent any online/offline programme/course etc without approval of the competent authority,'' the notice said.

No reason for the order was cited in the notice.

However, a source in the central university said that the order followed reports that several faculty members of the department, without prior permission, were regularly performing in cultural functions online where they were referred to as Visva-Bharati Sangit Bhavana teachers.

''The rule to take consent has already been there. We noticed several instances of its violation in both online and offline programmes. So, the authorities are putting it in paper again,'' the source said.

At present Sangit Bhavana imparts training in Rabindra Sangit (songs written by Rabindranath Tagore, Hindusthani Classical Vocal and Instrumental Music (Esraj, Sitar, Tabla, Pakhwaj), Manipuri and Kathakali Dance styles, Dramas and Tagore's own musical Dance-dramas.

Founded by Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati became a central university in 1951, 10 years after the death of the Nobel Laureate poet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)