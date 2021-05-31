Left Menu

Aparshakti Khurana jammed with his Dad on this old Bollywood classic

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who has been posting cover versions of various songs on his social media pages all through this lockdown, on Monday shared a post jamming with his dad Astrologer P Khurrana.

Aparshakti Khurana with his father (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who has been posting cover versions of various songs on his social media pages all through this lockdown, on Monday shared a post jamming with his dad Astrologer P Khurrana. Aparshakti took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, in which the father-son duo could be heard singing an unplugged version of Mohammad Rafi's popular song 'Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue'. In the caption, he wrote "#Jamming with Pitashree @astrologer. pkhurrana #InstaMusic."

In the past, many times Aparshakti has said that he owes his singing talent to his father, who is quite a good singer himself, and also plays the flute beautifully. Aparshakti has been making the most of this lockdown. He has been singing songs and collaborating with friends for the cover of different songs. He recently did a cover version on Mother's Day which went on to become a massive hit on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series 'Stardust'. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and will explore the clash between two superstars. Apart from the web series, Aparshakti has a string of releases lined up this year including the comedy film 'Helmet' with Pranutan. The actor has shot for his new film, an untitled thriller alongside R. Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushali Kumar. (ANI)

