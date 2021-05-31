Man held for killing his live-in partner in Mumbai
A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday by crime branch sleuths for allegedly killing his paramour and dumping her body near a church in suburban Bandra, a Mumbai Police official said.
He said the accused was arrested while he was trying to flee to Jharkhand.
The accused killed the woman, also a native of Jharkhand, after a fight between them on Sunday night when she threatened to approach the police if he fails to marry her and return Rs 1.5 lakh taken from her, the official said.
An FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder, he added.
