Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Gavin MacLeod, star of 'Love Boat' and 'Mary Tyler Moore', dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, who played a wise-cracking news writer on the classic 1970s U.S. sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and the hospitable cruise ship captain on "The Love Boat," died on Saturday aged 90. His nephew, Mark See, confirmed his death to Variety. No cause of death was given, it said, but MacLeod's health had declined in recent months.

Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party, proposes tougher laws

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, a long-time admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has joined a pro-Kremlin party, the the party said on Sunday. Seagal received a party membership card of an alliance named Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth on Saturday, a video relased by the party showed. It was formed earlier this year, when three leftist parties, all of which support Putin, merged into one.

