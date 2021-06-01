Netflix renews 'Luis Miguel' series for third and final season
Macarena Achaga, Fernando Guallar, Pablo Cruz Guerrero, Juan Ignacio Cane, Teresa Ruiz, Valery Sais, and Axel Llunas also rounded the cast of season two.
- Country:
- United States
''Luis Miguel: La Serie'', the biographical series on the life of the titular Mexican singer, has been renewed for a third and final season, Netflix has announced.
The Spanish-language American biographical television series is a production of MGM and Gato Grande Productions, reported Variety.
The series intimately explores the difficulties Miguel faced to balance his family and his professional life and public persona, from the start of his flourishing career as a child star up to the early aughts.
Diego Boneta stars as the Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning Puerto Rican-born Mexican singer Luis Miguel. Macarena Achaga, Fernando Guallar, Pablo Cruz Guerrero, Juan Ignacio Cane, Teresa Ruiz, Valery Sais, and Axel Llunas also rounded the cast of season two. Details about the third season cast have yet to be confirmed.
The second season was directed by Humberto Hinojosa and Adrian Grunberg. Daniel Krauze, Ana Sofia Clerici, Anton Goenechea, Diego Ayala, Karin Valecillos and Paulina Barros served as writers, with Mark Burnett, Carla Gonzalez Vargas, Pablo Cruz and Boneta executive producing the series.
The finale of the second season was aired on May 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two-month-old Spanish baby saved by pioneering heart transplant
Spanish troops deploy in Ceuta after thousands break in from Morocco
World News Roundup: Pent-up local demand buoys Spanish hotel bookings; U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks and more
Health News Roundup: Italy shortens COVID curfew, eases other restrictions; Two-month-old Spanish baby saved by pioneering heart transplant and more
Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective