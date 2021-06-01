Left Menu

Netflix renews 'Luis Miguel' series for third and final season

Macarena Achaga, Fernando Guallar, Pablo Cruz Guerrero, Juan Ignacio Cane, Teresa Ruiz, Valery Sais, and Axel Llunas also rounded the cast of season two.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:50 IST
Netflix renews 'Luis Miguel' series for third and final season
  • Country:
  • United States

''Luis Miguel: La Serie'', the biographical series on the life of the titular Mexican singer, has been renewed for a third and final season, Netflix has announced.

The Spanish-language American biographical television series is a production of MGM and Gato Grande Productions, reported Variety.

The series intimately explores the difficulties Miguel faced to balance his family and his professional life and public persona, from the start of his flourishing career as a child star up to the early aughts.

Diego Boneta stars as the Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning Puerto Rican-born Mexican singer Luis Miguel. Macarena Achaga, Fernando Guallar, Pablo Cruz Guerrero, Juan Ignacio Cane, Teresa Ruiz, Valery Sais, and Axel Llunas also rounded the cast of season two. Details about the third season cast have yet to be confirmed.

The second season was directed by Humberto Hinojosa and Adrian Grunberg. Daniel Krauze, Ana Sofia Clerici, Anton Goenechea, Diego Ayala, Karin Valecillos and Paulina Barros served as writers, with Mark Burnett, Carla Gonzalez Vargas, Pablo Cruz and Boneta executive producing the series.

The finale of the second season was aired on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021