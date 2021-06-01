Left Menu

Manoj Kumar gets nostalgic as iconic drama 'Woh Kaun Thi?' clocks 57 years

National award-winning actor Manoj Kumar got nostalgic on Tuesday while remembering his iconic black and white movie 'Woh Kaun Thi?' which completed 57 years in the Indian cinema.

Manoj Kumar gets nostalgic as iconic drama 'Woh Kaun Thi?' clocks 57 years
Along with the poster, he wrote, "Dekhte hi dekhte 57 saal poore ho gaye, lagta hai jese kal parso ki baat hai!!" 'Woh Kaun Thi?' gave the most iconic songs to Indian cinema, including the Lata Mangeshkar crooned 'Lag Ja Gale' and 'Naina Barse Rimjhim'.

Along with the poster, he wrote, "Dekhte hi dekhte 57 saal poore ho gaye, lagta hai jese kal parso ki baat hai!!" 'Woh Kaun Thi?' gave the most iconic songs to Indian cinema, including the Lata Mangeshkar crooned 'Lag Ja Gale' and 'Naina Barse Rimjhim'.

The black-and-white psychological mystery thriller revolves around the story of Dr Anand (Manoj) and Sandhya (Sadhana). One stormy night, Anand offers a ride to a mysterious woman he meets on the side of a road. Later, after their romance blooms, he discovers his intended bride is a ghost and then he tries to find who was she and why does she haunt him. 'Woh Kaun Thi?' that was released on June 1, 1964, was directed by Raj Khosla and bagged many accolades including Filmfare for Best Cinematography, at that time.

Legendary Madan Mohan gave music to the film which certainly proved to be an asset for it. Apart from Sadhana and Manoj, the movie also featured Helen and Prem Chopra in lead roles. (ANI)

