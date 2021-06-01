Digital music firm Believe sets IPO range at 19.50-22.50 euros/share

Digital music company Believe, which scouts out singers and helps them to launch online, on Tuesday said it had set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) in Paris at 19.50 to 22.50 euros per share.

The company said in a statement it expected the final pricing to take place on June 9, with trading in shares due to start from June 10.

