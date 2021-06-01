Left Menu

Maalouf, Woodkid to headline Montreux Jazz Festival

French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf is among headliners at the Montreux Jazz Festival in July, downsized because of the pandemic but featuring a stage built on Lake Geneva, organisers said on Tuesday. Woodkid, Rag'n'Bone Man, Zucchero and Fatoumata Diawara join the line-up for the 55th annual edition, after one of Europe's most prestigious summer music events was cancelled last year.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:30 IST
French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf is among headliners at the Montreux Jazz Festival in July, downsized because of the pandemic but featuring a stage built on Lake Geneva, organisers said on Tuesday.

Woodkid, Rag'n'Bone Man, Zucchero and Fatoumata Diawara join the line-up for the 55th annual edition, after one of Europe's most prestigious summer music events was cancelled last year. "Small is beautiful" is the informal slogan for the condensed July 2-17 festival, which coincides with authorities in Switzerland loosening restrictions, a statement said.

"The path has been covered with pitfalls and will probably be so right up to the last day of the festival, but we are proud to deliver this edition," festival director Mathieu Jaton said. Seating will be limited, with 500 fans offered a stunning view of the Alps at shows performed on the main stage built for the first time on the lake 25 metres (yards) from the shore.

Maalouf took part in an all-star cast of musicians who celebrated legendary producer Quincy Jones's 85th birthday at a Montreux concert in 2018 that ended just before dawn. Jones served as co-director of the festival in the 1990s. American artists booked this year include Raul Midon, Fred Hersch, Robben Ford, Bill Evans, Sarah McCoy and jazz pianist Christian Sands, fresh from a Grammy Awards nomination.

In all, concerts are scheduled at four venues, two outdoor and two indoor. Tickets go on sale on June 8, with some sessions free.

