Left Menu

Alec Baldwin says he lobbied for a specific role in 'The Sopranos'

As a fan of The Sopranos, actor Alec Baldwin has revealed that he had approached the makers of the cult classic HBO show for a specific character, that eventually didnt make it to the finale.The Sopranos, which ran for six seasons and won 21 Emmys, is considered one of the most critically-acclaimed series of all time.It featured the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, a New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster, who faces difficulties while trying to balance his family life and his role as the leader of a criminal organisation.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:05 IST
Alec Baldwin says he lobbied for a specific role in 'The Sopranos'
  • Country:
  • United States

As a fan of ''The Sopranos'', actor Alec Baldwin has revealed that he had approached the makers of the cult classic HBO show for a specific character, that eventually didn't make it to the finale.

''The Sopranos'', which ran for six seasons and won 21 Emmys, is considered one of the most critically-acclaimed series of all time.

It featured the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, a New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster, who faces difficulties while trying to balance his family life and his role as the leader of a criminal organisation. Badlwin recently made a virtual appearance on the podcast ''Talking Sopranos'', started by the show's actors Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa.

The actor 63-year-old actor revealed that he wanted to play the guy who kills Tony Sopranos and then leaves with his wife Carmela (Edie Falco).

''I called up whoever it was, I forget, and I said tell them, when it's time to kill Jimmy... there's only one man in this business who should come in, whack Jimmy, and ride off with Edie [Falco], and I am that man,'' the actor said.

''They were like, 'Sure, great. We’ll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think that they should be on 'The Sopranos','' he added.

But sadly, Baldwin's wish never came true as the show, which ended in 2007, left Tony's fate a mystery during its finale episode.

Looking back, the actor believes that he never got the chance to feature in the show because of the embarrassing first impression he left on series creator David Chase.

Baldwin recalled an encounter he had with Chase at a posh LA restaurant many years ago.

''I go into the bathroom of this super chic restaurant, take my jacket off, take my shirt off. I'm mopping the sweat up off my body, and I'm holding my shirt up to the mechanical dryer,'' Baldwin said. ''And the door opens — and it's David Chase. This is my introduction to David Chase. And he goes, 'Alec Baldwin? What the f**k are you doing drying your shirt in the bathroom at the Four Seasons restaurant?' And I think based on that alone, I was never cast on your show. Ever,'' the actor quipped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021