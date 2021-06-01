Alec Baldwin says he lobbied for a specific role in 'The Sopranos'

As a fan of ''The Sopranos'', actor Alec Baldwin has revealed that he had approached the makers of the cult classic HBO show for a specific character, that eventually didn't make it to the finale.

''The Sopranos'', which ran for six seasons and won 21 Emmys, is considered one of the most critically-acclaimed series of all time.

It featured the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, a New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster, who faces difficulties while trying to balance his family life and his role as the leader of a criminal organisation. Badlwin recently made a virtual appearance on the podcast ''Talking Sopranos'', started by the show's actors Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa.

The actor 63-year-old actor revealed that he wanted to play the guy who kills Tony Sopranos and then leaves with his wife Carmela (Edie Falco).

''I called up whoever it was, I forget, and I said tell them, when it's time to kill Jimmy... there's only one man in this business who should come in, whack Jimmy, and ride off with Edie [Falco], and I am that man,'' the actor said.

''They were like, 'Sure, great. We’ll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think that they should be on 'The Sopranos','' he added.

But sadly, Baldwin's wish never came true as the show, which ended in 2007, left Tony's fate a mystery during its finale episode.

Looking back, the actor believes that he never got the chance to feature in the show because of the embarrassing first impression he left on series creator David Chase.

Baldwin recalled an encounter he had with Chase at a posh LA restaurant many years ago.

''I go into the bathroom of this super chic restaurant, take my jacket off, take my shirt off. I'm mopping the sweat up off my body, and I'm holding my shirt up to the mechanical dryer,'' Baldwin said. ''And the door opens — and it's David Chase. This is my introduction to David Chase. And he goes, 'Alec Baldwin? What the f**k are you doing drying your shirt in the bathroom at the Four Seasons restaurant?' And I think based on that alone, I was never cast on your show. Ever,'' the actor quipped.

