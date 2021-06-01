Mr. Akshay Chowdhry launches his first children's mystery book

- 'PI Club and the Circus' is a tale of a group of curious friends who will leave no stone unturned to solve their first case HYDERABAD, India, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Akshay Chowdhry, a seasoned professional and Group Vice President of Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd., has launched his maiden children's mystery book PI Club and the Circus. Published in English by Notion Press, the book introduces young children to a world of Children's mystery stories and encourages inculcating the habit of reading among them.

The book takes us on a journey into the lives of a few curious children who are seeking camaraderie and then find a purpose. In this case, the purpose is solving a mystery. The story follows the journey of Nikhil, who along with his parents, has just moved to Dehradun, a small valley town in India. In Dehradun, Nikhil meets a group of children, roughly of his own age - Ishaan, Neha, Shreya, and Arjun. There's a circus in town, but when the group visits the circus, events take a strange turn. They get tangled up in a series of robberies. The children form the Private Investigators (PI) Club to investigate the robberies, and are determined to solve their first case. Will they be able to uncover the perpetrators? The book is a fast-paced mystery story that keeps young readers engaged with several twists and turns.

Speaking more about the experience Mr. Akshay Chowdhry said, ''I am extremely happy with the response of the book. Story telling was always a passion and during lockdown I utilized the time to pen this book. Having spent quality time in Dehradun during my summer vacations, the story captures a lot of my childhood memories with my friends and glimpses of my own life in the town. I am sure the book will take children on a timeless sojourn of twists, turns and interesting situations that we all face in life'' About Akshay Chowdhry Akshay was born in Calcutta and educated at Gitanjali School (Hyderabad) and Hyderabad Public School, Shri Ram College of Commerce (New Delhi), ICFAI Business School (Hyderabad), and London Business School. He pursued a career in finance before joining his family business of manufacturing cooking oils. When he isn't writing or working, he enjoys playing golf, watching web series, cricket matches, and spending time with his family and friends.

