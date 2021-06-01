There's nobody else like you: Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on 92nd birth anniversary

Left Menu

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday paid tributes to his mother and legendary actor Nargis Dutt on her 92nd birth anniversary.The actor shared a series of old family pictures on Instagram to mark the special day.There's nobody else like you.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:50 IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday paid tributes to his mother and legendary actor Nargis Dutt on her 92nd birth anniversary.

The actor shared a series of old family pictures on Instagram to mark the special day.

''There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday, Maa,'' Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption.

Nargis, whose real name was Fatima Rashid, is regarded as one of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema and has films such as ''Andaaz'', ''Barsaat'', ''Awaara'', and Academy Award-nominated ''Mother India'' to her credit in a career spanning three decades.

She won the National Award for best actress for ''Raat Aur Din'' (1967).

She married her ''Mother India'' co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958. Together they had three children: Sanjay Dutt, politician Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt.

Nargis died of pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981, three days before Sanjay Dutt's debut film ''Rocky'' hit the theatres.

