Gauteng MEC pays tribute actor MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe, has paid tribute to acting giant MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa for portraying his roles on television and theatre authentically.

Mathunjwa, a talented actor, producer and director, best known for acting roles in Home Affairs, Generations, Soul City, Intsika and Bones of Bones amongst others, passed away on Monday.

Advertisement

"unablinge Mathunjwa has been an epitome of acting excellence and was very authentic in the roles he played, whether it was on television or theatre. The department, through the Gauteng Film Commission, was honoured to have worked with him in producing a South African short film, Uzozwa Ngami.

"On behalf of the people of Gauteng, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mathunjwa family, friends and the entire performing arts industry," the MEC said on Tuesday.

Hlophe has expressed sadness at the passing of Mathunjwa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)