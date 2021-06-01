Left Menu

Gauteng MEC pays tribute actor MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa

Mathunjwa, a talented actor, producer and director, best known for acting roles in Home Affairs, Generations, Soul City, Intsika and Bones of Bones amongst others, passed away on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:49 IST
Gauteng MEC pays tribute actor MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa
“On behalf of the people of Gauteng, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mathunjwa family, friends and the entire performing arts industry,” the MEC said on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@GautengSACR)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe, has paid tribute to acting giant MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa for portraying his roles on television and theatre authentically.

Mathunjwa, a talented actor, producer and director, best known for acting roles in Home Affairs, Generations, Soul City, Intsika and Bones of Bones amongst others, passed away on Monday.

"unablinge Mathunjwa has been an epitome of acting excellence and was very authentic in the roles he played, whether it was on television or theatre. The department, through the Gauteng Film Commission, was honoured to have worked with him in producing a South African short film, Uzozwa Ngami.

"On behalf of the people of Gauteng, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mathunjwa family, friends and the entire performing arts industry," the MEC said on Tuesday.

Hlophe has expressed sadness at the passing of Mathunjwa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021