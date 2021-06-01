Left Menu

BAFTA scraps special prize at 2021 TV Awards

PTI | London | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:09 IST
BAFTA scraps special prize at 2021 TV Awards
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has decided to remove the special awards segment for 2021 ceremony of TV awards following criticism over its decision to honour actor and #MeToo accused Noel Clarke.

The upcoming TV awards ceremony will be held on June 6 but it will not feature the usual Fellowship Prize and Special Award categories, reported Deadline.

Clarke, a former ''Doctor Who'' star known for his work as a filmmaker and performer on his trilogy ''The Hood'', was slated to get the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the ceremony.

He was accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment and bullying by 20 women in April.

In a report published by The Guardian, Clarke faced claims including sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate comments, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and video without consent, and bullying.

The British organisation announced that it had suspended Clarke’s Bafta membership and award after allegations against the actor surfaced.

''We have recently announced that we are conducting a review of the processes governing awards that are in the gift of the academy, so we have temporarily paused the Special Awards and Fellowships and they will not feature in this Sunday’s ceremony,'' a spokesperson told Deadline.

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards will be a hybrid event and hosted by Richard Ayoade at London's Television Centre.

Prominent British celebrities, including Michaela Coel, Jodie Comer, Paul Mescal, Graham Norton, and Billie Piper, are set to attend the ceremony.

Keeping in line with COVID-19 protocols, the BAFTA has invited nominees from categories including leading actor, leading actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, entertainment performance, male performance in a comedy, and female performance in a comedy.

The nominations for the awards were announced in April this year with Steve McQueen's ''Small Axe'' leading the way with 15 nods.

It was followed by ''The Crown'' (10 nominations), ''I May Destroy You'' (eight), ''Normal People'' (seven), ''Sex Education'' (six), and ''Adult Material'' and ''I Hate Suzie'' (five each).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021