Left Menu

'Deewar', 'Kabhi Kabhie' art director Marutirao Kale dies at 92 due to COVID-19 complications

Veteran art director Marutirao Kale, best known for his work on legendary actor Meena Kumaris Pakeezah and megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Deewar, has died of COVID-19 complications. The film industry veteran breathed his last on May 26, his daughter Meena Kapadia told PTI. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7 and was admitted to Holy Family hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:13 IST
'Deewar', 'Kabhi Kabhie' art director Marutirao Kale dies at 92 due to COVID-19 complications
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran art director Marutirao Kale, best known for his work on legendary actor Meena Kumari's ''Pakeezah'' and megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Deewar'', has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 92. Kale had tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier this month following which he was admitted to Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital here in Bandra. The film industry veteran breathed his last on May 26, his daughter Meena Kapadia told PTI. ''He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7 and was admitted to Holy Family hospital. He passed away on May 26,'' Kapadia said. Kale started his journey in movies over five decades ago as a carpenter and worked on K Asif's magnum opus ''Mughal-e-Azam''. He gradually shifted to art direction, serving as assistant art director on Sunil Dutt and Sadhana's ''Mera Saaya'', Manoj Kumar-starrer ''Purab Aur Paschim'' and ''Roti Kapada Aur Makaan''. His most notable films are Bachchan's ''Deewaar'', ''Kabhi Kabhie'', Mithun Chakraborty's ''Disco Dancer'' and ''Dance Dance'' and ''Saudagar'', featuring veteran stars Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar.

Kale is survived by his wife and three daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021