Gur Sidhu's Yaarane Receives Overwhelming Response, Song Trends on YouTube

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) The renowned Punjabi singer and music composer - Gur Sidhu, recently his new heartbreak single ‘Yaarane’ as an ode to love and its complexities. The song has been brought to the audience by Brown Town Music, Nav Sandhu and Believe Music.

The music video has surpassed over 10 million views in just a couple of days since release. Gur being a multi-faceted artist has composed and sung the single. Meanwhile, the lyrics have been penned by singer-songwriter Jassa Dhillon and music video is done by Sukh Sanghera. With a duration of about four minutes forty seconds, the music video shows the story of two lovers who got separated due to unavoidable circumstances. A cinematic universe follows with several shots of Canada in its essence. The single has received a lot of attention on social media with fans creating thirty-five plus thousand reels on Instagram along and trending across digital stores.

Sharing about the song, Sidhu said, “About two years back, I heard this song from Jassa. Last year, I was making an emotional instrumental beat and tried the lyrics of Yaarane on it. It is pertinent to mention that the lyrics with the music I created came up with great vibe which I sent to music video Director Sukh Sanghera, who made beautiful storyline for Yaraane. It sounds like county music but I tried to keep it smooth, clean and full of vibe. So I only used just guitars, flute and drums. I planned to play violin before but then changed my mind.” “In actual, Yaarane song was supposed to come in October last year because its video was already done in September 2020. However, due to COVID-19 and Farmers protest, we postponed it. Now, I thought was the perfect time to launch the song. So we released it on May 26. I am thankful that people gave a huge love to the song. The song is trending on YouTube as well as on Instagram reels,” Gur Sidhu added. The singer further said, “Song making process for this song was very normal but the moment I found interesting was the time when I recorded shayari (poetry) in the end part because the gap of 10 months changed my vocals little bit and the sound of middle part shayari was not matching to the new one. So I had to record it 3 times for final satisfaction.” Shilpa Sharda, Director - Believe Artists Services India, “We are proud to associate with independent artists across India as music consumption continues to grow across the regions. India has a unique music landscape, and I am glad that we are adding value to our artists through innovative and data-driven services. Our intention is to reach every artist in every language in India.” Image: Gur Sidhu PWR PWR

