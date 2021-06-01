B-town celebrities pour in birthday wishes for R Madhavan

Left Menu

As actor R Madhavan turned a year older on Tuesday, several B-town personalities took to their social media handles and wished him on his 51st birthday.

As actor R Madhavan turned a year older on Tuesday, several B-town personalities took to their social media handles and wished him on his 51st birthday. Madhavan's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' co-star Dia Mirza wished him a happy birthday by sharing an old photo of him on her Instagram handle from their movie and wrote, "Happy Birthday Maddy. Keep smiling!!!"

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared an old photo of Madhavan which seemed to be from the late 90s or early 2000s when the actor played the lead in Mani Ratnam's film 'Alaipayuthey'. He also added the song 'Mangalyam' from the film along with the photo, in which a younger Madhavan could be seen dressed in a formal suit and tie. Shilpa Shetty also took to her Instagram stories to share a group photo, featuring Madhavan, his wife Sarita Birje, and her own husband Raj Kundra. Along with it she also penned a sweet birthday note for the actor, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday mu dearest @actormaddy. May the universe grant you only the best of all the goodness in life. Keep spreading love and light like you always do!"

Shilpa's husband Raj posted the most adorable picture with Madhavan on his special day. In the picture, the actor could be seen resting his head on Raj's shoulder. "Happy birthday my bro @actormaddy we have a past life soul collection. I just hope you weren't my sleeping partner," he captioned the post. Earlier, ahead of his birthday, on Sunday, Madhavan took to his Twitter handle to request his fans and followers to not celebrate his birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He tweeted, "Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart. Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones." Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan who was last seen in Tamil-language romantic drama 'Maara', is all geared up to be next seen in his much-awaited project 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', the trailer of which was also presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Starring Madhavan in the titular role, the film is based on the life of Nambi, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in a spy scandal. The film is mounted on a massive scale and apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be simultaneously released in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film will be presented by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. Tricolour Films has also produced the project. (ANI)

