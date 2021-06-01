When Irrfan Khan wanted to cut his son Babil's hair

Late actor Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil is recalling the former's memories on social media. On Tuesday, he once again made everyone nostalgic by sharing the throwback pictures that were clicked by none other than Irrfan. In the pictures, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and younger son Ayaan are seen cutting Babil's hair. The images were clicked a few days before Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020.

Along with the images, Babil penned a brief note on Instagram revealing how Irrfan would offer to cut his hair, but he refused his father's request. "In the very hopeful times, baba would ask me if I'd let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Anyway a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April, 2020)," Babil captioned the post.

Reacting to the images, a fan commented, "So cute. Miss him." "Your all posts keeping your baba (Irrfan Khan) alive among us," another user commented on the post. A few days ago, Babil had shared unseen pictures of Irrfan playing Holi. Irrfan Khan died in April last year, after battling a long fight with cancer. He was 53 when he breathed his last. (ANI)

