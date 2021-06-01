Left Menu

Ben Affleck spotted taking kids for lunch after Jennifer Lopez reunion

American actor Ben Affleck continued to spend time with his children over Memorial Day Weekend post his romantic rendezvous with Jennifer Lopez.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:07 IST
Ben Affleck (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Ben Affleck continued to spend time with his children over Memorial Day Weekend post his romantic rendezvous with Jennifer Lopez. According to Page Six, the 'Triple Frontier' actor was spotted taking his 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and 9-year-old son Samuel out to lunch at Brentwood Country Mart on Sunday.

The 48-year-old actor also shares a 15-year-old daughter named Violet with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, but she was not alone for the lunch date. The trio donned face masks during the lunch outing. Affleck was spotted donning a navy blazer over a grey sweater and jeans, while his daughter opted for a more casual look in leggings, a blue T-shirt and an oversized hoodie. She finished her look with a pair of rainbow Nikes.

Samuel, meanwhile, also dressed casually in grey sweats and a grey T-shirt. Page Six reported that during the car ride home, it appeared that Affleck and his kids had fun singing along to the radio.

The 'Batman Vs Superman' actor has been spending plenty of time with his three children currently. Three days before the lunch outing, Affleck was photographed visiting Samuel at Garner's home in Brentwood, California.

Meanwhile, Affleck's rekindled flame, Jennifer Lopez, was spotted in Miami on Thursday with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Page Six reported that the couple, who divorced in 2014 and share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, spent "about two hours" together outside the W Hotel in South Beach, according to an eyewitness.

Earlier in the week, Lopez and Affleck were photographed staying together at a rented waterfront home in Miami. (ANI)

