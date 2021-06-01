Left Menu

Ellen DeGeneres Show: James Corden talks about return of 'Carpool Karaoke'

English actor-comedian James Corden, in a recent virtual appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', touched on the return of 'Carpool Karaoke', amid easing COVID-19 health and safety protocols in Los Angeles.

James Corden (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
English actor-comedian James Corden, in a recent virtual appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', touched on the return of 'Carpool Karaoke', amid easing COVID-19 health and safety protocols in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, while promoting 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway', the 'Late Late Show' host admitted he still is not certain of when his incredibly popular late-night segment will be back.

"I do not know, really. We wonder when someone will tell us when it is okay. I am hopeful for the end of summer, or autumn time, that we'd be able to do it again," Corden told DeGeneres. The 10-time Emmy winner noted that at this point, "there is a whole raft of artists" that he and his team are "desperate" to do the segment with.

At the same time, he joked, "we seem to work in the strictest building maybe on Earth, so I hope so much that we'll be able to do it before the end of the year." 'Carpool Karaoke' was first introduced on 'The Late Late Show' in 2015. It is a recurring segment in which Corden cruises around with famous guests, and invites them to participate in a sing-along.

While Stevie Wonder, Adele, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Celine Dion and numerous other legends have appeared in the segment in the past, Corden has been unable to film new instalments since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March of last year. As reported by Deadline, in Corden's appearance on 'Ellen' that will air on Tuesday (local time), he also touches on a memorable encounter with an Amazon delivery man, having Stevie Wonder serenade his wife and much more. (ANI)

