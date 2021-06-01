TV actor Karan Mehra held for beating up wife Nisha Rawal, gets bail

Popular television actor Karan Mehra was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife Nisha Rawal at their residence in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night following which the actor was taken into custody. He was released on bail from the police station in the early hours of Tuesday, the official said.

Rawal has accused the actor of domestic violence, while Mehra claims she hit her head on a wall to implicate him during their discussion on the alimony.

The Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incident around 11 pm on Monday. The police went to the actor's house and brought him to the police station.

Rawal, who is also a TV actor, lodged a police complaint against him after they had a fight.

Mehra is best known for his breakout role as Naitik Singhania in the popular television show ''Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai''.

The couple, who got married in 2012 after dating for four years and shares a son Kavish, has appeared in various TV serials, including dance reality show ''Nach Baliye''.

Addressing a press conference, Rawal accused Mehra of infidelity and abusive behaviour.

Rawal said they had an argument after she asked him for divorce.

''He got upset and left the room. After that, he grabbed my head and he pushed me on the wall. It was only when the blood started flowing that I realised what had happened. After that I called the cops,'' the actor said.

Mehra has denied Rawal's allegations.

Talking to a leading daily, the actor claimed that during their discussion about their separation on Monday, Rawal demanded a huge sum of money as alimony.

He said the discussion soon turned ugly when Rawal started abusing him and his mother.

''She even spat at me twice and kept saying she will play dirty now. I told her to leave the room and while I was washing my hands, she smashed her head on the wall and told everyone that I did it. They also started recording footage on the phone to frame me,'' the actor said.

The police have registered a case against Mehra under IPC sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

After the completion of legal formalities, the actor was released on bail from the police station.

