Permission to reopen saloons in Palghar withdrawn
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Permission given to saloons to reopen in Palghar district as part of easing of coronavirus- induced restrictions a day earlier was withdrawn on Tuesday, officials said.
The order to withdraw permission was issued by Palghar collector Manik Gursal, they added.
