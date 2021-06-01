Left Menu

Army renovates old Shiv temple in J&K's Gulmarg, reopened for public

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:06 IST
The Army has renovated the famous Shiv temple at the ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir and re-opened it for the public on Tuesday.

The temple, built in 1915, is also famous for featuring in Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz's hit number “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” from the movie 'Aap Ki Kasam'.

“The Army battalion at Gulmarg, with the help of locals repaired the structure of the Shiv temple, Gulmarg. The landscape and pathways leading to the temple were also redesigned and rebuilt,” an Army official said.

The temple was constructed in 1915 by Maharani Mohini Bai Sisodia, wife of the erstwhile Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh.

The temple required extensive renovation as no restoration work had taken place for a long time, the official said.

He said a large number of locals and tourists visiting the famous ski-resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, had expressed their desire to see the temple restored to its original state.

“The Indian Army has always maintained a close connect with the awaam (people) and took it as an opportunity to contribute to the plural heritage of Kashmir,” he said.

The official said the renovated temple was re-opened to the public on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker of the temple, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, said it is a testimony to the pluralistic culture of Kashmir and its proud heritage.

Sheikh exhorted the people to continue doing community service without any religious prejudice and in true essence of Kashmiriyat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

