Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: California's Coachella music festival to return in April 2022; Kevin Spacey returns to work with role in Italian film: media and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 10:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: California's Coachella music festival to return in April 2022; Kevin Spacey returns to work with role in Italian film: media and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

California's Coachella music festival to return in April 2022

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert will return for the first time in two years in April 2022, the organizer announced on Tuesday. The 20-year-old music festival, one of the largest in the world, was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers had previously worked to bring it back in October 2021, according to media reports, but that plan was scrapped.

Box Office: 'A Quiet Place Part II' Sets Pandemic Record With $48 Million Debut

You can almost hear the collective sigh of relief from studio executives across Hollywood. After a brutal year and change for the movie theater business, the North American box office is finally showing signs of life again.

Kevin Spacey returns to work with role in Italian film: media

Kevin Spacey has made a return to acting, starting work on an independent movie directed by Franco Nero in the northern Italian city of Turin, local media reported on Tuesday. The U.S. actor, who largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, was photographed on the streets of Turin, where the film 'L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio' (The Man Who Drew God) is being shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021