ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 11:05 IST
It's a wrap for Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth . Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has finished shooting for the upcoming project, titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. Taking to his Instagram account, Hemsworth posted a picture with the Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi from the sets and shared his excitement about the film.

"That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be bats*"t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder," he wrote. "Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! @taikawaititi @marvelstudios @jasinboland," Hemsworth wrote.

Director Waititi also revealed a few details about the film on his Instagram account. "And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that," Waititi wrote.

As per Deadline, 'Thor: Love And Thunder', which was being filmed in Australia, will release in May 2022. It is the fourth film in the Thor franchise. Actors Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn, Jaimie Alexander and Christian Bale will also be seen in the hotly-anticipated movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

