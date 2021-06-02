Starz sets season 6 return for 'Outlander'

The sixth season of the fantasy period drama ''Outlander'' will air on Starz in early 2022, the premium cable network has announced.

Starz also shared some first look images from the new and shortened season, which wraps production in Scotland this week.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell will all return to reprise their starring roles.

Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds are the new additions to the show.

The new season will consist of eight episodes, including a 90-minute season premiere, and showrunner Matthew B Roberts promised fans that the seventh installment will have 16 episodes as the situation gets better amid the coronavirus pandemic.

''Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. ''Dinna fash (Scottish for 'don't worry'), we will then film an extended season 7 with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy,'' Roberts in a statement.

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon's best-selling book series of the same name, the upcoming season is based on material from the sixth book, ''A Breath of Snow and Ashes''.

It will see Claire (Balfe) and Jamie (Heughan) fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America as the country moves towards Revolution. Per the logline: ''Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. ''Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care.'' PTI RDS RDS

