Left Menu

Melissa Barrera to lead survival drama series 'Breathe' at Netflix

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 13:21 IST
Melissa Barrera to lead survival drama series 'Breathe' at Netflix
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has roped in actor Melissa Barrera to headline its upcoming survival drama show ''Breathe''.

The series comes from ''Blindspot'' creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Barrera, best known for featuring in Starz series ''Vida'', will play Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, and she must battle for survival.

Gero and Gall will pen the six-episode series, which will be produced by Warner Bros Television.

Gero will also executive produce the show through his Quinn’s House banner which is under an overall deal at Warner Bros Television.

Barrera will next be seen in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical ''In the Heights'', which will release in the US on June 11.

The actor will also feature in ''Scream 5'' and Sony's ''Carmen'', a re-imagining of the classic opera.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021