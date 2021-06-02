Kate Beckinsale collaborating with Catherine Hardwicke for feature film 'Prisoner's Daughter'

Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale has teamed up with filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke for family drama feature ''Prisoner’s Daughter''.

Hardwicke, known for movies such as ''Thirteen'', ''Lords of Dogtown'', ''The Nativity Story'', ''Twilight'' and ''Miss Bala'', will direct the project from a script by Mark Bacci, reported Deadline.

The story is about a tough but proud ex-con who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter (Beckinsale) and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

''Mark Bacci’s script is a raw, personal look at a deeply fractured family, similar to my first film 'Thirteen',” said Hardwick. ''With 'Prisoner’s Daughter', I want to fully immerse the viewer in Kate’s character's intense world as she, her father and her young son try to heal generational family trauma and find a new way forward,'' she added.

''Prisoner’s Daughter'' will be produced by Oakhurst’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic along with Sam Okun and his Sam Okun Productions banner.

Beckinsale has films such as ''Underworld'' series, ''Pearl Harbour'', ''Serendipity'', ''The Aviator'', ''Love & Friendship'' and ''Farming'' to her acting credits.

She will next feature in ''Jolt'', which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 23, and Charlie Day’s upcoming film ''El Tonto''.

