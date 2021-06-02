Left Menu

Sophie Turner joins star cast of Michael Peterson drama 'The Staircase' for HBO Max

English actor Sophie Turner has been roped in to star in the limited series 'The Staircase', which is coming to the company's streaming service, HBO Max.

02-06-2021
English actor Sophie Turner has been roped in to star in the limited series 'The Staircase', which is coming to the company's streaming service, HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of 'The Staircase' follows a true story of novelist Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

The 'Game Of Thrones' star will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson's adopted daughters. The Peterson case was also chronicled in a French documentary titled 'The Staircase' in 2004. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old actor joins an all-star cast in the project that includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey. The series is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn.

Since wrapping the role of Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones' in 2019, Turner has kept plenty busy, appearing in Quibi's plane crash drama 'Survive', and the revenge thriller 'Heavy', as well as marrying Joe Jonas and having her first child with the singer last year. (ANI)

