Singer Shaan, Sadhana Sargam along with 35 performers join hands for Covid relief fund

Bollywood singer Shaan, Sadhana Sargam, Padam Shri Malini Awasthi, Raj Pandit along with 35 Bollywood performers will host a virtual, live music festival on June 5, with Indian artists to support Covid-19 relief efforts. The artists will perform at a concert called 'Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again', to raise funds for Covid affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists among others.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher along with his Anupam Kher Foundation, noted director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor, philanthropist Pallavi Joshi along with their 'I Am Buddha Foundation' have joined hands with 'Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora' (GKPD) to bring this concert. Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation and US India Pragati Foundation are also supporting the event. The concert will feature 35 performers. Talking about the concert, the 'Tanha Dil' singer said, "As we are all aware that these are difficult times and the need of the hour is to not only continue but step up the efforts in bringing some relief to COVID affected individuals and their families..."

"Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora and I Am Buddha Foundation have joined hands to raise funds and also bring some smiles and entertainment to their lives. I was very happy to join my fraternity to come together and be part of this cause. I urge you to contribute generously to this cause. India needs us. Let's do this Ek Saath," added Shaan. Actor Pallavi Joshi said "Film industry has always come together to help in the most difficult times maybe drought, famine, or entertaining our soldiers along our country borders. The film industry has never faltered in standing up and helping their countrymen and women."

"It's a great legacy of the filmdom and I'm so glad that generation of artists have recognised this legacy and follow the same culture. This time around also it took just one call from either me or Anupam and everybody was on board. I am extremely humbled by their gesture and thank each one of them for their support," she added. The lineup of artists includes Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Hariharan, Daler Mehndi, Anup Jalota, Papon, Pankaj Udhaas, Prasoon Joshi, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, Sadhana Sargam, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, Jatin & Raahul Pandit, Swapnil Bandodkar, Sugandha Date, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunayana Kachroo Bhide, Shreya Kaul, Anand Sharma and SRGMP Musicians, Talat Aziz, Annu Malik, Manoj Muntashir and Neerja Pandit. (ANI)

