Maha: FIR against Tiger Shroff for violating pandemic norms
An FIR was registered against Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason, a Mumbai Police official said.Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening.
''A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC,'' the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.
