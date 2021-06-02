Maha: FIR against Tiger Shroff for violating pandemic norms

Left Menu

An FIR was registered against Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason, a Mumbai Police official said.Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:04 IST
An FIR was registered against Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason, a Mumbai Police official said.

Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.

''A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC,'' the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

