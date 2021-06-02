Left Menu

Tribal woman returns child bravery award as she can't get foodgrains at PDS shop

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:30 IST
A tribal woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, recipient of a national bravery award for children, on Wednesday returned the honour because her family can not get ration at Public Distribution System (PDS) shops.

Some 400 tribal families in Shahpur tehsil face this plight, claimed Hali Raghunath Baraf.

Baraf, now in her 20s and living in Rath Andale Pada, received the `Veer Bapuji Gandhani Rashtriya Balveer Award' in 2013 for saving her sister from the clutches of a leopard.

She was 15 years old when the incident took place.

But the award did not change anything for her family, she said in a press release.

To date her family can not get foodgrains at PDS shops because their names and other details have not been entered in the online system, Baraf said in the statement.

Some 400 families in the tehsil face the same problem, she said, adding that to protest this official apathy she returned her award to the Sub-Divisional Officer, Bhiwandi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

