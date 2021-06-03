Stephen Amell, Robbie Amell returning with 'Code 8' sequel

''Arrow'' star Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell of ''The Flash'' fame are set to return for the sequel to their 2019 sci-fi hit ''Code 8''.

The actors, who are cousins, will reprise their roles in the follow-up movie, titled ''Code 8: Part II'', reported Deadline.

Jeff Chan, who helmed the first part, is also returning to direct the sequel.

Chris Pare and Chan have co-written the script for ''Code 8: Part II''. Sherren Lee and Jesse LaVercombe have contributed to the screenplay.

The first part was about the 4 per cent of fictional Lincoln City's population who have superpowers, and are forced to register their abilities in order to enable their lives as part of everyday society.

They face discrimination and often violence at the hands of a technologically advanced police force tasked to keep them in line should there be any problems.

The sequel will follow the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers. ''After becoming a witness to the cover-up, she becomes a target and enlists the help of ex-con Connor Reed (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime Garrett Kent (Stephen Amell). ''Together, they face a highly regarded and well-protected police sergeant who will use every tool to prevent himself from being exposed,'' the official plotline read.

''Code 8: Part II'' will be produced by Chan, Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Pare. The project will start production towards the end of 2021.

