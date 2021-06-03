Left Menu

Jonathan Majors being eyed as Michael B Jordan's opponent in 'Creed III'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:00 IST
Jonathan Majors being eyed as Michael B Jordan's opponent in 'Creed III'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Lovecraft Country'' star Jonathan Majors is in talks to star opposite Michael B Jordan in ''Creed III'', the upcoming installment in the boxing drama film series.

If the deal goes through, Majors will play Adonis Creed's (Jordan) ring adversary in the MGM Studios film, sources told Deadline.

Jordan is also set to make his directorial debut with ''Creed III'', the third installment of Sylvester Stallone's ''Rocky'' franchise spinoff.

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad also return for the threequel, but Stallone decided not to come back this time.

Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler have penned the script for ''Creed III''. Majors, who broke out with his performance in the 2019 film ''The Last Black Man in San Francisco'', was most recently seen in Spike Lee's film ''Da 5 Bloods'' and is set to star in ''Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021