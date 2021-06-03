Jonathan Majors being eyed as Michael B Jordan's opponent in 'Creed III'

''Lovecraft Country'' star Jonathan Majors is in talks to star opposite Michael B Jordan in ''Creed III'', the upcoming installment in the boxing drama film series.

If the deal goes through, Majors will play Adonis Creed's (Jordan) ring adversary in the MGM Studios film, sources told Deadline.

Advertisement

Jordan is also set to make his directorial debut with ''Creed III'', the third installment of Sylvester Stallone's ''Rocky'' franchise spinoff.

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad also return for the threequel, but Stallone decided not to come back this time.

Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler have penned the script for ''Creed III''. Majors, who broke out with his performance in the 2019 film ''The Last Black Man in San Francisco'', was most recently seen in Spike Lee's film ''Da 5 Bloods'' and is set to star in ''Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)