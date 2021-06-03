Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving board Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

Oscar-nominated director Damien Chazelle's ''Babylon'' has added Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, and Samara Weaving to its cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, P J Byrne and Damon Gupton have also joined the Paramount Pictures period drama.

Exact plot is currently under wraps, but the story, also penned by Chazelle, is said to be set during Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s.

While most of the new entrants role details are unknown, Minghella is believed to be playing Irving Thalberg, the famous producer who was MGM Studio's head of production in the 1920s and 1930s and after whom the prestigious Irving G Thalberg Award, given by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, is named.

Previously announced cast members include Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston.

Marc Platt, who produced Chazelle's ''La La Land'', is one of the producers on ''Babylon'' along with Olivia Hamilton, and Matthew Plouffe. Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel are on board as executive producers.

The movie, which will feature both fictional and historical characters, will have a limited theatrical release on Christmas 2022, followed by a worldwide release on January 6, 2023.

Production on ''Babylon'' begins later this month.

