Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Jaya Bachchan on wedding anniversary, thanks fans for wishes

They have two children -- author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.Amitabh Bachchan, 78, said he is moved by the love of his well-wishers.Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary ..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:56 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday expressed gratitude towards fans for wishing him and wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan on their 48th wedding anniversary.

The veteran actor married his frequent co-star then Jaya Bhaduri on June 3, 1973. They have two children -- author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan, 78, said he is ''moved'' by the love of his well-wishers.

''Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973 .. now 48 years !!'' he wrote on his blog.

''Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us .. and we truly appreciate them .. For today and now ..'' he added.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a few pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram last night. The couple has acted in films such as ''Zanjeer'', ''Sholay'', ''Abhimaan'', ''Mili'', ''Chupke Chukpe'', ''Silsila'', and ''Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'', among others.

