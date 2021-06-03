Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey team up for 'One True Loves'

''Hamilton'' star Phillipa Soo, ''Shang Chi'' actor Simu Liu and ''Holidate'' actor Luke Bracey have been roped in to star in the romance drama feature ''One True Loves''. It is the big-screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name, reported Deadline.

Andy Fickman, known for films like ''She's The Man'' and ''Race to Witch Mountain'', is set to direct the movie.

Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex Jenkins Reid will adapt the script for screen.

''One True Loves'' follows a moving love story about a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiance who finally has brought her back to life.

Willie Kutner, Fickman, Betsy Sullenger, Michael Jefferson and Sarah Finn are producing the movie. The Jenkins Reid couple is attached to executive produce ''One True Loves'' along with Adam Beasley. Production is set to begin later this year in Massachusetts.

