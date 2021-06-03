Assamese litterateur Lakshminandan Bora dies at 89
- Country:
- India
Eminent Assamese litterateur Lakshminandan Bora died on Thursday due to post-COVID complications at a private hospital in Guwahati, doctors said.
He was 89 and survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.
Bora, a Padma Shri awardee, had tested COVID-positive on May 20 and was admitted to the hospital. He had recovered from COVID-19 but had comorbidities and was undergoing treatment.
An author of more than 60 books, mostly novels and short story collections, Bora served as the faculty member of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat. He retired in 1992 as the head of the Department of Physics and Agrometeorology.
His first novel 'Gonga Silonir Pakhi' was translated into eleven languages and was made into a film by noted Assamese filmmaker Padum Barua in 1976.
Some of the well-known books of the Sahitya Akademi- winning author are 'Patal Bhairavi', 'Kayakalpa', 'Bishesh Eraati', 'Sehi Anurag', 'Kal Dingaare Pal', 'Matsya Kanya' and Preyashi.
Bora was a former President of the Asam Sahitya Sabha.
He also received the Saraswati Samman and the Assam Valley Literary Award for his works.
He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Assam Publication Board.
Bora has also served as the editor of the Assamese literary magazine 'Goriyoshi' and also as the chairman of the Assam Pollution Control Board.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his grief at Bora's death and said that with his passing a glorious chapter of Assamese literature has come to an end.
Sarma said that the state government has decided that the last rites of the litterateur will be performed with full state honours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kal Dingaare Pal'
- Department of Physics and Agrometeorology
- Jorhat
- Lakshminandan Bora
- Padma Shri awardee
- Kayakalpa
- Eminent Assamese
- Guwahati
- Goriyoshi
- Assam Agricultural University
- Padum Barua
- Saraswati Samman
- Assamese literary magazine
- Asam
- Gonga Silonir Pakhi'
- Matsya Kanya'
- Sahitya Sabha
- Sahitya Akademi-
- Assam Publication Board
- COVID
ALSO READ
BITSoM to collaborate with London Business School for global faculty
Diana Penty collaborates with Ketto India to provide financial support to individuals amid COVID-19
‘Spirt of unity, partnership and collaboration’ needed to realize Sudan’s aspirations
BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma elected to BWF Council
Stronger collaboration for equitable and resilient recovery for health SDGs: SDG3 GAP