Netflix's fully-owned post-production facility to launch in 2022

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:49 IST
Netflix has announced that it will be unveiling its first fully owned post-production facility in Mumbai in 2022.

In a press release, the streamer said the live-action and full-service facility will be operational by June next year. It will have 40 offline editing rooms designed as a flexible, collaborative and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to create their best work. ''We are excited that Mumbai will be home to this wonderful creative space. This reinforces our commitment to India’s entertainment industry as we continue to empower creators with the best resources to tell great stories,'' Vijay Venkataramanan, Director, Post-Production, Netflix India, said in a statement.

According to Netflix, the facility will pioneer advanced media management workflows that will allow a seamless partnership with India’s post-production community.

Since its launch in India, the streamer has made strategic forays into the entertainment scene and dolled out original programming in almost every major language.

Some of its successful original shows and films include ''Sacred Games'', ''Delhi Crime'', ''Guilty'', ''Ludo'', ''Bulbbul'', ''Pagglait'', ''Lust Stories'', ''Choked'', ''AK vs AK'' and ''Paava Kadhaigal''.

Netflix had also announced that it will be investing Rs 3,000 crores in local programming over 2019 and 2020.

Recently, the streamer unveiled its 41 Indian titles coming to its platform in 2021.

It also launched NetFX last year, a platform that enables multiple Indian artists to work on VFX for titles globally. ''We are investing in the latest technologies and skill development through multiple certifications and training workshops in post-production, script writing and other aspects of creative production. We want to continue to contribute to the Indian creative community,'' Netflix said.

It is the best time to be a creator and consumer of great stories in India which is witnessing the golden age of entertainment, it added.

''Our goal is to keep improving the overall experience for our talent and industry partners, and equip them with the best resources to tell authentic stories in the most engaging manner. We are in a golden age of entertainment in India - this.'' PTI RB BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

