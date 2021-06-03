Singer Vaishali Made joins NCP

Playback singer Vaishali Made, whose has lent her voice to several popular songs including 'Pinga' from the film ''Bajirao Mastani'', joined the NCP on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

She has been made a member of the NCP's film and culture cell, and will head the cell's Vidarbha division, Pawar said in a tweet.

The 36-year-old singer joined the Sharad Pawar-led party in the presence of Ajit Pawar and NCP MP Supriya Sule.

She rose to fame after winning the ''Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'' singing reality TV show in 2009.

She had also been a contestant of the ''Bigg Boss Marathi'' reality show.

