Left Menu

Singer Vaishali Made joins NCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:52 IST
Singer Vaishali Made joins NCP
  • Country:
  • India

Playback singer Vaishali Made, whose has lent her voice to several popular songs including 'Pinga' from the film ''Bajirao Mastani'', joined the NCP on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

She has been made a member of the NCP's film and culture cell, and will head the cell's Vidarbha division, Pawar said in a tweet.

The 36-year-old singer joined the Sharad Pawar-led party in the presence of Ajit Pawar and NCP MP Supriya Sule.

She rose to fame after winning the ''Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'' singing reality TV show in 2009.

She had also been a contestant of the ''Bigg Boss Marathi'' reality show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021