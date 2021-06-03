Left Menu

Irrfan Khan's son Babil receives COVID-19 vaccine 

Irrfan Khans son Babil Khan on Thursday said he has received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In an Instagram post, the newcomer said he got the first jab of coronavirus vaccine and there have been no side effects so far.Jabbed. No side effects yet. Anyway, get vaccinated.

Updated: 03-06-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 18:10 IST
''Jabbed. No side effects yet. Three hours down. I hate needles. And earwig infestations. Anyway, get vaccinated. Love y'all. Passing out now, peace,'' he captioned the post, alongside a photo of him.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 15,169 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 57,76,184. On the work front, Babil will soon make his acting debut opposite Triptii Dimri with Netflix film ''Qala''. The project is directed by ''Bulbbul'' fame director Anvitaa Dutt and produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz.

